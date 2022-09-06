Desert Locust Bulletin 527 (6 September 2022)

SUMMER RAINS CONTINUE IN MANY AREAS

KEY POINTS

• Current situation: calm in all regions

• August: moderate to heavy rains continued summer breeding areas

• September: small-scale breeding will occur in summer breeding areas with above-normal rains

• October: potential locust increase in African Sahel, western Eritrea, Yemen, Indo-Pakistan border

________________________

The Desert Locust situation continued to remain calm during August. Only low numbers of solitarious adults were seen in a few places in southeast Mauritania, Niger and Yemen. The seasonal rains continued in August in the summer breeding areas from Mauritania to Eritrea. Heavy rain fell in southeast Pakistan and in parts of the Red Sea coastal plains in Yemen and southwest Saudi Arabia as well as a few places in Sahel. Vegetation became green from the beginning of August in most places. During the forecast period, small-scale breeding will occur in the northern Sahel from Mauritania to western Eritrea and along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border. It be also occurred near the Red Sea coastal of Yemen. This will cause locust numbers to increase slightly, but remain well below threatening levels.

Vigilance and regular surveys should be maintained in the summer breeding areas.