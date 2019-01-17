Deputy Minister Çataklı and Head of AFAD Güllüoğlu in Yemen

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs İsmail Çataklı flew to Yemen for a bilateral meeting with Yemeni Prime Minister Muin Abdulmelik to discuss the humanitarian situation in the country where internal disputes still continue.

Deputy Minister Çataklı stated that Turkey has always given great value to Yemen during the meeting that took place at the Meaşık Palace in Aden.

Head of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu, Yemen Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Abdullah Sarı, Head of Red Crescent Delegation in Yemen Mehmet Sancar from Turkey and Local Administration Minister and head of Supreme Aid Committee Abdurragıb Fetih and Prime Ministry Office Manager Enis Baharise were present at the meeting where humanitarian crisis, military and political developments in Yemen as well as Yemen-Turkey cooperation were discussed.

Noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assigned a Turkish team to work in Yemen in order to analyze and observe important needs that require rapid humanitarian response, Deputy Minister Çataklı said the Turkish government has been closely monitoring political developments in Yemen and condemned attacks staged against El-Aned Military Base in Lahic with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Çataklı expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the attack and wished quick recovery for those who were injured.

Prime Minister Abdulmelik praised the Turkish government’s support to Yemen and expressed his appreciation to the aid provided by AFAD, TİKA and the Turkish Red Crescent.

AFAD continues to offer humanitarian aid

22.2 million of the country’s total population of 29 million are in need of help in Yemen since 2015 when clashes reached a peak.

5 million children in the country are struggling against malnutrition, lack of clean water and epidemics especially cholera due to medicine and medical equipment shortages.

According to the data received from UN OCHA, a small child under 5 dies every 10 minutes due to preventable reasons.

#BeHopeForYemen

AFAD has initiated an aid campaign last December in order to support the victims of the heartbreaking crisis in Yemen.

The Turkish people displayed great interest in the campaign organized under the title of #BeHopeForYemen. A team has visited Yemen in order to distribute donations collected as a part of this campaign and later an AFAD Humanitarian Aid Team led by Head of AFAD Dr. Güllüoğlu visited the country.

Till today, the team has distributed 4.728 food baskets, 850 blankets, 640 bed sets and 1000 stationary sets to 10 different regions in the country.