Delivery of economic empowerment grants to 28 beneficiary women [EN/AR]

HUMAN ACCESS, in Seiyun, Hadhramaut Governorate, distributed economic empowerment grants to 28 beneficiary women. These women were trainees of tailoring, sewing, and confectionary-making training programmes conducted in the 2022 first and second quarters.

Under the Protection and Livelihood Support Project (the Safe Space for Women and Girls), funded by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), those grants included sewing machines, embroidery materials, various textiles, and supplies for making sweets and pastries.

During the handover, the Director General of Seiyun District, Mr. Muhammad Awadh Al-Amri, emphasized the importance of such trainings and projects that empowers women and grant them the chance to compete in the labor market, enabling them to open their own projects and therefore enhance their living standard. He also praised the efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in supporting women and girls, mainly in areas of economic empowerment, training, and capacity-building.

He congratulated the women beneficiaries for obtaining new sources of income for themselves and their families.

For his part, Mr. Majed Ba Ramadah, Assistant Director of HUMAN ACCESS in Seiyun, confirmed that HUMAN ACCESS accord greater attention to sustainable projects that contribute to alleviating the suffering of poor and vulnerable households by ensuring the provision of new sources of income for women and girls, to improve their social, economic, and living conditions.