Decision Memo and Guidance Note: Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket based Transfer Value Review Q1-Q2 2022

This DECISION MEMO super cedes the previous versions of the documents regarding the Yemen SMEB and Transfer Values. The recommendations from this document are applicable from 8 th March 2022 as endorsed by the Cash and Market Working Group in the meeting.

1. OBJECTIVE AND SCOPE

The guidance note explains the steps and processes adopted for the review of SMEB based transfer values for Yemen for Q1-Q2 2022. The values are subject to review again in end of Q2 2022 to be applied for Q3 and Q4 2022 accordingly. The objective of this document is to provide guidance to the Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) community of Yemen on the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) and the corresponding Transfer Values (TV) for Northern and Southern Governorates in Yemen for Q2 2022. This is a living document and will be amended as per the evolving context of Yemen and the developments led by the CMWG Yemen regarding the SMEB and Transfer Values in consultation with clusters and partners.

The scope of the document encompasses the complete process undertaken for the upgrading of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket to include the Shelter commodities and determining of the corresponding Transfer Values for northern and southern Governorates in Yemen. The document also covers the deliberations with the respective clusters and the logic for selection of the commodities included in the SMEB; the final recommendations from the Cash and Market Working Group on SMEB and TVs; household size, calculation of Multi-Purpose Assistance Package through the SMEB based Transfer Value and the broad monitoring mechanism etc.

2. SURVIVAL MINIMUM EXPENDITURE BASKET (SMEB) – 2022

The following SMEB was endorsed by the CMWG Yemen on 8 th March 2022 and is applicable from 8 th March 2022 onwards till date. The items in the SMEB are provided by the respective clusters and are based on cluster assessments of minimum requirements of an average family of 7 persons to survive for one month.

The final consolidated SMEB 2022 is given below while the process adopted and the guidance on setting up of the transfer values based on the SMEB are given in the next section. It is important to note that the items and services included in the list below are selected through an evidence-based calculated estimation, however, the sector specific needs still set the basis for any ‘sector specific’ response while the section 4 will determine and recommend the transfer values to be used by the CVA community for designing their MPCA responses.