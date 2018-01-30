30 Jan 2018

Death toll rises on second day of clashes in Yemeni port of Aden

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 29 Jan 2018

  • Death toll rises in second day of clashes in Aden

  • Fighting pits government forces against separatists

  • Saudi-based President Hadi orders military to secure city (Adds death toll and details)

By Mohammed Mukhashaf

ADEN, Yemen, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Four people were killed on Monday in a second day of fighting between rival factions seeking control of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, where the internationally recognised administration is based, witnesses and officials said.

