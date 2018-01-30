Death toll rises on second day of clashes in Yemeni port of Aden

Death toll rises in second day of clashes in Aden

Fighting pits government forces against separatists

Saudi-based President Hadi orders military to secure city (Adds death toll and details)

By Mohammed Mukhashaf

ADEN, Yemen, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Four people were killed on Monday in a second day of fighting between rival factions seeking control of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, where the internationally recognised administration is based, witnesses and officials said.

