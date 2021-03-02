David Miliband responds to insufficient funding galvanized at Yemen pledging conference

New York, NY, March 1, 2021 — David Miliband, President and CEO at the International Rescue Committee, said, "The news that today's UN pledging conference on Yemen resulted in less than half of what was asked for and necessary to save lives is a symbol of global retreat from addressing critical global problems. With a $2 billion shortfall, the decisions today of the richest countries in the world to wash their hands of responsibility is a failure of humanity. Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with famine a pressing danger. While money is not all that is needed, funds are desperately needed to save lives as the war continues to take its toll on the economy, civilian infrastructure and availability of basic services. This means that frontline aid agencies like the IRC will not be able to deliver life-saving assistance at scale and people will die.

"IRC teams are on the ground ready to work, but Yemen is an emergency and needs immediate and continuous help. The decisions of the Biden administration to abandon a failed war strategy are a start, but the people of Yemen need much more. We call on the world's wealthiest countries to turn around and give support. In these turbulent times, it is imperative that we renew our commitments to helping those who need it most - no one needs our support more than millions of Yemenis at risk of facing starvation."