05 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 September 2019 - Yemen

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Yemen

Staying on a humanitarian topic, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a diphtheria vaccination campaign in Yemen targeting over 2.8 million children between 6 weeks and 15 years. More than 200 people died due to diphtheria since 2017 and over 4,000 people had the disease. More than 8,000 health workers, community health workers and community volunteers are participating in the vaccination campaign in eight cities, including Hodeidah, Al Jawf, Dhamar and Ibb. Preliminary data indicates that over 1 million children have been vaccinated within the first five days of the campaign.

