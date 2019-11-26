Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 26 November 2019 - Yemen

(excerpt)

Yemen

Turning to Yemen, the Head of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) [Abhijit] Guha, is deeply concerned by the escalation of violence witnessed in the last few days in Yemen’s Hudaydah governorate and its surroundings. The increase in the number of air strikes undertaken in the past 72 hours is in stark contrast to the relative calm after the establishment of the observation posts. The Lieutenant General is alarmed by the reported loss of lives and the suffering among the Yemeni people caused by such attacks, noting that they jeopardize the safety of members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, the body responsible for monitoring the ceasefire. He urges all parties to refrain from any action that may be in contravention to the terms and the spirit of the Stockholm Agreement and avoid further escalation of the situation. He further urges the use of the de-escalation mechanism established with the support of the UN Mission to resolve differences and support ongoing efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Hudaydah.