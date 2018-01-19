19 Jan 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 January 2018 - Yemen

Yemen

I’d been asked in recent days for an update on the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and I can tell you that we are talking to the Coalition on the importance of keeping all ports open for all cargo. All ports in Yemen should remain open in order to facilitate the rapid entry and distribution of humanitarian and commercial imports across the country.

Keeping those ports open is particularly important, as recent analysis by humanitarian partners indicates growing humanitarian needs among the population. In late 2016, humanitarian partners estimated that there were some 7 million Yemenis one step away from famine, but now, there are an estimated 8.4 million at risk of starvation.

