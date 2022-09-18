Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (15 September 2022) [EN/AR]

*Yemen

“Our colleagues in Yemen tell us they are concerned about reports of the confiscation and destruction of civilian-held land and farms in Houthi-controlled areas in the district of Bayt al-Faqih, south of Hudaydah. Reports of civilian casualties, detentions and forced displacement among the residents of these villages are very disturbing, and we are taking steps to verify these disturbing reports. We remind the Houthis that they should act in accordance with international human rights law.”

