Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 13 January 2020 - Syria & Yemen

Syria

Turning to Syria, we remain deeply concerned about the safety and protection of three million civilians in Idlib in north-west Syria, over half of whom are internally displaced, following continued reports of airstrikes and shelling over the weekend. While a ceasefire that went into effect on 12 January has reportedly resulted in a degree of calm, intensive air strikes on 11 January in towns in the area reportedly resulted in the deaths of 21 people, including 8 children and 5 women, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Dozens more people were injured, many of them were women and children. The UN urges all parties, and those with influence over those parties, to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Yemen

And turning to Yemen, the humanitarian operation in Yemen remains the largest in the world, with 24 million people — about 80 per cent of the population — in need of life-saving support. About 7.4 million people need nutrition assistance, including 2.1 million children under the age of five, and 1.1 million pregnant and breastfeeding women who need acute malnutrition treatment. As of 8 January, almost 861,000 suspected cholera cases had been reported since 2019, impacting 324 of Yemen’s 333 districts. Some 3.6 million people are internally displaced, with nearly 400,000 newly displaced in 2019 alone. And also to note the Security Council this morning renewed the mandate of the UN Mission in Support of the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) for a further six months.