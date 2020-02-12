Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 12 February 2020 - Yemen, Syria, Libya

(excerpt)

Yemen

Just wanted to say that we have been getting a number of questions in recent days about our humanitarian aid to Yemen, and I just wanted to make the following thing very clear: The Secretary General is following the humanitarian situation in Yemen closely. He reiterates the importance of sustaining the humanitarian operation, which is being implemented in challenging conditions, but is providing life-saving assistance to millions of Yemenis. The Secretary-General supports continuing dialogue with all the interested parties to ensure that help reaches all those who need it, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Syria

Turning to Syria, ongoing hostilities in Idlib and Aleppo continue to pose grave risks to civilians in Syria; that’s according to our humanitarian colleagues. Between 1 and 10 February, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded incidents in which at least 85 civilians, including 20 women and 27 children, were killed. Most of these casualties were in the Idlib… “de-escalation area”. In January, the OHCHR recorded incidents in which at least 191 civilians, including 33 women and 67 children, were killed. Reports indicate that some 1,710 civilians, including 337 women and 503 children, in north-west Syria have been killed since the escalation began in April 2019.

Libya

The UN in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, have not been granted permission by the Libyan National Army to land in Libya. This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks. The UN is very concerned that preventing its flights from traveling in and out of Libya will severely hinder our humanitarian and good offices efforts at a time when all the staff are working relentlessly to push forward the ongoing three-track intra-Libyan dialogue and to provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable conflict-affected civilians.