Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Yemen - Libya (23 June 2020)

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 23 June 2020

Yemen: COVID-19 update

Between 10 April, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Yemen, and 22 June, authorities reported 971 cases, with 258 related deaths.

These numbers are not representative of the true severity of the outbreak, as Yemen’s health system does not have adequate capacity to test all suspected cases. All indications suggest that the virus is spreading rapidly across the country.

Read more on UN OCHA