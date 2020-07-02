Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Yemen

Yemen: Response to COVID-19

Between 10 April, when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Yemen, and 1 July, authorities have announced 1,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 303 deaths.

The fatality rate is alarmingly high, at around 25 per cent – that is five times the global average. Official data are lagging behind actual infections due to shortages of testing supplies and other challenges. The disease is clearly spreading across the country.

