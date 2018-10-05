05 Oct 2018

The currency crisis in Yemen is driving millions of people one step closer to famine [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen
Published on 05 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (132.35 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (193.3 KB)Arabic version

Sana’a, 5 October 2018 – Millions of hungry and destitute Yemenis are being impacted by the rapid and uncontrolled devaluation of the Yemeni Rial.

“Yemen is already the worst humanitarian crisis in the world,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “For years, countless people across the country have been surviving on the thinnest of margins.”

“When the price of wheat or cooking oil or milk in local markets increases, even by the smallest amount, the impact is catastrophic and immediate. Families who have been able to barely buy what they need are suddenly no longer able to,” said Ms. Grande.

Prices for basic commodities have risen sharply in the past four weeks, driven by the rapid devaluation of the Rial. In the past month, the cost of a minimum family food basket has increased 11 per cent; diesel has risen 45 per cent and cooking oil has skyrocketed by as much as 200 per cent in hard-hit areas.

“The UN’s World Food Programme and partners are providing food assistance to nearly 8 million desperately hungry people each month. If the Rial continues its downward spiral, 3.5 to 4 million more Yemenis will fall into pre-famine conditions,” said Ms. Grande.

“The situation is already unbearable,” said Ms. Grande. “It will become irreversible unless something is done to save the Rial.”

Twenty-two million people, 75 per cent of the population in Yemen, require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. The UN and partners are requesting USD 3 billion through the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan to support millions of people in need across the country. To date, USD 1.92 billion, 65 per cent of the resources required, has been received.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.