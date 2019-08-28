CSSW elects a new board of directors and moves its headquarters from Sana’a to Aden

The Charitable Society for Social Welfare (CSSW) moved its headquarters from Sana'a to Aden. This decision was taken during the CSSW General Assembly’s eighth meeting held last May in Seyoun, Hadhramout Governorate.

During the meeting, a new board of directors was elected, consisting of Yahya Hasan Al-Daba as Chairman, Dr. Abdulwase Alwasai as Secretary General, Adel Ali Bamakhrama as Assistant Secretary General and Abdulghani Al-Suhaibi as Financial Officer.

The remaining of the twelve-member board of directors were also elected at the meeting, in addition to the election of the Chairman and members of the Control and Inspection Committee and the reserve members.

CSSW emphasizes that all its future procedures with all governmental and official entities, United Nations offices and local and international partners will be through its head office in Aden. CSSW extends this statement to all international organizations and regional and local organizations operating in Yemen.

CSSW also affirms that its relief activities will continue totally as before without change, and this is a formal declaration in this regard.

At last, CSSW hopes that the relocation of its headquarters from Sana'a to Aden will contribute to further implementation of service and development projects that meet the needs of the population in Yemen and the humanitarian goals that CSSW seeks to achieve in different areas of humanitarian and voluntary work.