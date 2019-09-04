04 Sep 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 4 September 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 04 Sep 2019

Afghanistan

On 2 September 2019, the U.S and Taliban negotiations concluded with the announcement of an agreement that includes the withdrawal of more than 5,000 U.S troops from Afghanistan within 135 days of signing the final text. The agreement is awaiting approval from President Trump.

Immediately following the announcement, a coordinated attack involving a suicide bomber and multiple gunmen targeted the Green Village compound in Kabul, an area which houses workers from international organizations and aid agencies.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 16 civilians and injured 119 more. The targeting of an area hosting international workers raises fears about the impact increased insecurity will have on humanitarian access for foreign agencies and workers in Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal from the country.

Yemen

On 1 September airstrikes hit a community college building used as a detention facility in Dhamar governorate in Yemen. Over 100 people were estimated dead as of 3 September. There were up to 170 detainees in the building and all were likely either killed or injured.

High casualty numbers overwhelmed local health services leading to a further increase in the number of deaths. It was likely the most severe airstrike in Yemen since 2016.

In 2019, airstrikes were increasingly targeting densely populated areas in Yemen with a severe impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

