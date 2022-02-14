COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #33 (31 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 31 January 2022)

• 894 new cases – 27 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by the De Facto Authorities (DFA) based in Sana’a are not available.

• 5,940 non-Yemeni migrants arrived at the Yemeni southern governorates of Lahj and Shabwah, and 5,760 Yemeni returnees arrived in Yemen from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). (Please see January FMR report for more details). IOM has begun a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for migrants stranded in Yemen, aiming to inoculate around 7,500 people at its Migrant Response Points in Aden and Ma’rib.

• No IDP households (HH) reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDP HHs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,559 households.

• WHO and IOM have expressed their concern about discrimination against migrants in Yemen regarding COVID-19, calling on national authorities and citizens to continue their generous and known acceptance over the years of communities at risk and their support, including the migrant community.