COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #32 (31 December 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 31 December 2021)

• 130 new cases – 35 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by the De Facto Authorities (DFA) based in Sana’a are not available.

• 3,690 non-Yemeni migrants arrived at the Yemeni southern governorates of Lahj, Hadramowt and Shabwah, and 5,836 Yemeni returnees arrived in Yemen from Saudi Arabia (KSA). (Please see December FMR report for more details). IOM has begun a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for migrants stranded in Yemen, aiming to inoculate around 7,500 people at its Migrant Response Points in Aden and Ma’rib.

• No IDP households (HH) reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDP HHs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,559 households.

• On 21 December the Ministry of Public Health and Population receives biggest quantity so far of #coronavirus vaccines; 1.2 million doses of J&J and Sinovac vaccines donated by USA, Netherlands, France and Slovakia via COVAX initiative