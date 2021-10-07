COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #29 (30 September 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 30 September 2021)

• 1,210 new cases – 246 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by the De Facto Authorities (DFA) based in Sana’a are not available.

• 2,769 non-Yemeni migrants arrived at the Yemeni southern governorates of Lahj, Hadramowt and Shabwah, and 4,228 Yemeni returnees arrived in Yemen from Saudi Arabia (KSA). (Please see September FMR report for more details)

• No IDP households (HH) reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDP HHs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,559 households.

• On 23 September 2021, the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Aden received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to be urgently distributed across governorates, prioritizing those who already received their first dose.

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities of Yemen declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventative measures similar to those adopted by the rest of the world starting in March 2020, in order to reduce the transmission of the virus. The Yemeni authorities had put additional preventive measures and health screenings for people passing through ten transit points used for public movement between southern and northern governorates, specifically at points located in Taizz and Al-Bayda. These restrictions have been loosened and the health screenings have been removed. For Yemeni returnees from KSA through Al Wadeeah border point and from Oman through Shahin border point providing a COVID-19 PCR test report is mandatory. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are reopened for movement.