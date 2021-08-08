COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #27 (31 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 31 July 2021)

• 143 new cases – 14 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by the De Facto Authorities (DFA) based in Sana’a are not available.

• 1,566 non-Yemeni migrants arrived at the Yemeni southern governorates of Lahj and Shabwah, and 1,821 Yemeni returnees arrived in Yemen from Saudi Arabia (KSA). (Please see July FMR report for more details)

• No IDP households (HH) reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDP HHs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,559 households.

• Deputy Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Ali Alwaleedi, announced in a press conference in Aden on 28 July 2021, that the Health Ministry is expecting to receive 151,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the next week, out of Yemen’s quota of 504,000 doses, while a batch of 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive in August.