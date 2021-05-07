Yemen
COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #24 (30 April 2021)
HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 30 April 2021)
- 2,047 new cases – 340 new deaths | source: WHO - - Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.
- 842 Non-Yemeni migrants arrived at the southern governorates of (Shabwah and Lahj).
- 05 IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,559 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).
- On 20 April 2021, Yemen launched the first round of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Aden and covered 13 Yemeni governorates. The campaign aims to reach 317,363 people in 133 districts across Yemen.
- On 23 April 2021, the Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus directed to temporarily suspend flights from Yemen to India, until further notice, in light of the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, as the second wave outbreaks hits India.
