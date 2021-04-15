Yemen
COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #23 (7 April 2021)
4,247 Confirmed
1,672 Recovered
882 Deaths
HIGHLIGHTS (From 01 to 31 Mar 2021)
- 1,981 new cases – 251 new deaths | source: : WHO
- Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.
- 1,358/ Non-Yemeni migrants arrived at southern governorates (Shabwah and Lahj).
- 04 IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,554 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).
- On 23 March 2021, the Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus declared a public health state of emergency as infection and death cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic surge. The committee ordered health centres and hospitals to increase preparations and provide medical staff with personal protective equipment, and called on local authorities to close wedding halls, shopping centres and mosques outside of prayer times and to implement a partial curfew.
- On 31 March 2021, Yemen received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, shipped though the COVAX Initiative. The first batch, comprising of 360,000 doses, is part of 1.9 million doses Yemen will receive throughout 2021.
