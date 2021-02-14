COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #21 (10 Feb 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 27 Janto 9 Feb 2021)

• 12 new cases – 0 new deaths | source: : WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

• 1,237 Non-Yemeni migrants arrived at southern governorates (Shabwah, Lahj, Abyan and Hadramaut). in addition, one Yemeni returned from Somalia seeFlow Monitoring Dashboard.https://migration.iom.int/reports/yemen-—-flow-monitoring-points-non-yemeni-migrant-arrivals-and-yemeni-returnees-january-2021.

• No IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,550 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).