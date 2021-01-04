COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #19 (30 Dec 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 16 to 29 Dec 2020)

• 12 new cases – 02 new deaths | source: WHO https://covid19.who.int/region/emro/country/ye

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

• 789 migrants arrived at southern governorates (Shabwah, Abyan, and Lahj).

• No IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,550 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).