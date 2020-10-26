COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #14 (21 October 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS (From 07 to 20 Oct 2020)

• 15 new cases – 06 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

• 505 migrants arrived at southern governorates (Shabwah and Lahj).

• 02 IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement. So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,550 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities of Yemen declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventative measures similar to those adopted by rest of the world starting in March 2020 in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These measures include the adoption of restrictions on movement countrywide. On 28 September 2020, Sana’a International Airport reopened for humanitarian flights. Fifteen sea border points and three land border points are partially open for movements. There have been ten transit points for public movement between southern and northern governorates. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the Yemeni authorities have put additional preventive measures and health screenings for people passing through these transit points, specifically at points located in Taizz and Al-Bayda.

For Yemeni returnees from KSA through the Al’Wadeeah border entry point, carrying a COVID PCR test report is mandatory by the Yemeni authorities. Authorities at Al’Wadeeah entry point have established and installed a PCR testing facility at the entry point for travelers who arrive without a PCR test report.