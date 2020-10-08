COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #13 (07 October 2020)

From 23 Sep 2020 to 06 Oct 2020

• 15 new cases – 06 new deaths | source: WHO

• Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

• 231 migrants arrived to southern governorates (Shabwah and Lahj).

• 01 IDP Households reported COVID-19 as the reason of displacement.

So far, the total number of IDPs who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,548 households (see RDT Dashboard for more information).

Mobility Restrictions

n response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities of Yemen declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventative measures similar to those adopted by rest of the world starting in March 2020 in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

These measures include the adoption of restrictions on movement countrywide, by the closure or partial closure of the 5 functioning international airports. Lately, three of the five international airports were opened to facilitate the return of stranded Yemenis and humanitarian staff abroad. Authorities in Sana’a announced the closure of Sana’a airport for humanitarian flights on 6th of September due to the shortage of fuel allocated for airport. However, recently Sana’a International airpor was temporarily reopened for humanitarian flights on 28th of September.

Two airports (Aden and Sayun), fifteen sea border points, and three land border points are partially open for movements. There have been ten transit points for public movements between southern and northern governorates. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Yemeni authorities have put additional preventive measures and health screening for people passing through these transit points, specifically at points located in Taizz and AlBayda.

For Yemeni returnees from KSA through the Al’Wadeeah border entry point, carrying a COVID PCR test report is mandatory by Yemeni authorities.

Al’Wadeeah entry point authorities have established and installed a PCR testing facility at the entry point for travelers who arrive without the PCR test report.