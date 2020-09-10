COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #11 (09 September 2020)

From 26 August to 08 Sep

73 new cases – 18 new deaths ~source (https://covid19.who.int/region/emro/country/ye)

Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

280 new migrants arrived to southern governorates (Shabwah and Lahj) in addition to 187 Yemeni returns from Saudi Arabia.

No IDP HH displaced due to COVID-19 fear during the reporting period (26th Aug to 07th Sep). Hence, so far the total number of households who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,545 households (within Aden. Lahj, Al Dhale’e, Taiz, Marib, and Abyan governorate).

Stranded migrants: Around 3,089 Ethiopian stranded migrants were identified in southern governorates since the beginning of April till date.​

Mobility Restrictions

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities of Yemen (Ye) declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventive and mitigation measures adopted by rest of the world starting in March 2020 in order to avoid and reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These measures include the adoption of restrictions on movement countrywide, by fully closure or partially functioning of 5 International airports. Lately, 3 of 5 International airports were opened to facilitate return of stranded Yemenis in abroad and humanitarian staff. 2 of these 3 airports, 15 sea border points, and 3 land border points are partially open for movements. There have been 10 transit points for public movements between southern and northern governorates.

Since after COVID-19 outbreak, authorities have put additional preventive measures and health screening for people transiting through these transit points, specially those located in Taizz and Al-Bayda.

Regarding irregular Yemeni returnees from KSA, authorities in Al Wadea land border are allowing Yemenis to enter Yemen after temperature check.