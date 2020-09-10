Yemen

COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Yemen Mobility Restriction Dashboard #11 (09 September 2020)

From 26 August to 08 Sep

  • 73 new cases – 18 new deaths ~source (https://covid19.who.int/region/emro/country/ye)

  • Updates on numbers of new cases in areas controlled by Sana’a DFA are not available.

  • 280 new migrants arrived to southern governorates (Shabwah and Lahj) in addition to 187 Yemeni returns from Saudi Arabia.

  • No IDP HH displaced due to COVID-19 fear during the reporting period (26th Aug to 07th Sep). Hence, so far the total number of households who have cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for displacement is 1,545 households (within Aden. Lahj, Al Dhale’e, Taiz, Marib, and Abyan governorate).

  • Stranded migrants: Around 3,089 Ethiopian stranded migrants were identified in southern governorates since the beginning of April till date.​

Mobility Restrictions

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities of Yemen (Ye) declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced many preventive and mitigation measures adopted by rest of the world starting in March 2020 in order to avoid and reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These measures include the adoption of restrictions on movement countrywide, by fully closure or partially functioning of 5 International airports. Lately, 3 of 5 International airports were opened to facilitate return of stranded Yemenis in abroad and humanitarian staff. 2 of these 3 airports, 15 sea border points, and 3 land border points are partially open for movements. There have been 10 transit points for public movements between southern and northern governorates.

Since after COVID-19 outbreak, authorities have put additional preventive measures and health screening for people transiting through these transit points, specially those located in Taizz and Al-Bayda.

Regarding irregular Yemeni returnees from KSA, authorities in Al Wadea land border are allowing Yemenis to enter Yemen after temperature check.

