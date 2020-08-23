COVID-19 MENA-EE Regional Impact Analysis Report

The Covid-19 risk is far from over, with concerns about a potential second wave of the pandemic. Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Eastern Europe (EE) regions face a double crisis as their economies are already fragile due to ongoing humanitarian crises.

Islamic Relief, guided by the principle of ’do no harm,’ is ensuring the inclusion of marginalised people and those at most risk of being left behind. Our Covid-19 response is three pronged: