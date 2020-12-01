Covid-19 impact on vulnerable households in Yemen (November 2020)

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The COVID-19 pandemic is amplifying Yemen’s underlying vulnerabilities as it comes on top of multiple challenges that the country is already facing including conflict, economic collapse, hunger, diseases, and displacement.

The objective of this study conducted by the Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) in August 2020 was to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of vulnerable households in Yemen. The findings from this study provide an entry point to understand the following:

• The potential effects of the COVID-19 crisis and its related containment measures on income and job security

• The communities’ basic needs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

• How the communities perceive potential disruptions to markets’ access and changing prices caused by COVID-19

The assessment is based on data obtained from sample surveys of 5711 households conducted across nine governorates (Aden, Al Dhale’e, Al Hudaydah, Amran, Hajjah, Lahj, Marib, Sana’a City, and Taiz).