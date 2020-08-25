COVID-19 Impact Assessment Report - Yemen, July 2020

Executive summary

Introduction

The objective of this assessment was to review the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on beneficiaries targeted by NRC in Yemen. The assessment took a holistic approach to determine people’s knowledge, attitudes and perceptions relating to Covid-19, as well as to receive feedback from our targeted communities on the effectiveness of NRC’s Covid-19 interventions and any needs currently not being addressed. The findings will inform adaptations of ongoing programmes and the design of NRC’s Covid-19 response.

Methodology

The methodology utilized both qualitative and quantitative data collection. The first stage of the assessment involved a detailed desk review of the available Covid-19 related assessments conducted in Yemen, followed by a structured questionnaire administered to randomly selected households drawn from NRC’s beneficiary pool. The assessment included 450 respondents located in 9 districts spread over 6 governorates,