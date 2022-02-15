Coordinator of the Localization and Recovery Initiatives Meets in Aden with the Minister of Water and Environment and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers [EN/AR]

Today in Aden, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen, and Coordinator of the National Economic Recovery Program, met with the Minister of Water and Environment Eng. Tawfiq Al Sharjabi and discussed coordination between CSOs and the Ministry for partnership in the promotion of the water sector, and participatory planning to align humanitarian response projects with the Ministry's priorities and directions in making a tangible impact on people's lives and contributing directly to socio-economic recovery and desired stability.

At the meeting, Al Suhaily stressed the keeness of local organizations to coordinate with the Ministry in all activities and projects relating to water and the environment, and to promote the role of national institutions in the planning and implementation of projects and build their capacities, so as to meet the requirements for the transition from relief to recovery and sustainable development.

He pointed out that institutional building and the empowerment of local communities and partners are a key part of donors' objectives of grants and assistance to Yemen, and is as important as the implementation of projects, so that such projects would not become useless.

For his part, the Minister praised the role played by humanitarian organizations, and emphasized the Ministry and Government's support for the initiative of local organizations to optimize humanitarian response mechanisms, and enhance transparency in donor funding management, criteria for selecting and identifying areas most in need, and prioritizing sector recovery.

The meeting was attended by the Ministry's Director General of Planning and Policy, Eng. Abdul Quwai Ali Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary for Water Sector, Eng. Najib Mohammed Ahmed, Director General of Urban Water and Sanitation Project, Eng. Arwa Humadi, Director General of Human Resources Mr. Ali Hassan Al Hashidi, Director General of the Minister's Office Mr. Osama Ahmed Ali, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Fisheries Eng. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Aden University, Chairman of the Yemeni Chemical Society, Dr. Shaif Mohammad Qassim Saleh, and TYF's MEAL Officer, Ms. Bushra Abdallah.

In addition, Chairman of TYF, Coordinator of the Localization and Recovery Initiatives, met with the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Mr. Mouti Dammaj and the Secretariat Team, and discussed with them mechanisms for promoting the integrative work between CSOs, the Prime Minister's General Secretariat, and government bodies to restore the role of Yemen's institutions in alleviating the suffering of citizens and achieving recovery and economic and livelihood stability.

At the meeting, Al Suhaily presented the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery initiatives and their objectives for comprehensive development, supporting the government's efforts to build institutional capacity and provide local services, directing local grants, assistance and resources to the public interest, as well as good governance based on the principles of integrity, transparency, inclusiveness, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

In turn, Dammaj stressed the importance of activating the channels of communication between the General Secretariat of the Prime Minister, government bodies and civil society organizations, and coordinating meetings, dialogues and discussions aimed at creating a joint program of action to rebuild the country and overcome its plight.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mervat Al Ghallabi, TYF's Head Office Manger, Aden, and Ms. Bushra Abdullah, TYF's MEAL Officer.