Coordinating Relieves Suffering: Success Story

Living at an IDP Hosting Site instead of your own house is hard to accustom. A newly married couple, (Salah Moqbel and his Wife) have experienced a chronically tragic and traumatic condition of life while living in Al Mehzam Al Sharqi Hosting Site for IDPs in Al Hazm District of Al Jawf Gov. They were forced to flee their hometown (Nihm District) due to the conflict. What makes their lives even worst is a sudden fire that burned their small tent. That tent was made of wood and plastic which helped the burning accelerate briskly. Miraculously, no one was killed, and they got out of the tent with no physical injuries.

The common aim of BFD's CCCM sector is to improve the living conditions of displaced persons in humanitarian crises. Therefore, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), facilitated assistance and strengthens the protection of the displaced including (Salah Moqbel and his Wife), and works with beneficiaries to attain durable solutions.

“We are grateful to all those involved in this ongoing humanitarian response, including BFD and other actors who are working to provide us with safe shel- ter, basic services, and protection,” Salah Moqbel said, the new bridegroom.