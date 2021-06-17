The Contribution of Solar Energy to the Operation and Sustainability of Basic Services for Local Communities

Solar energy, as a clean and low-cost energy, contributes to the operation and sustainability of basic services for local communities. All Girls Foundation for Development implemented a considerable number of projects in WASH sector that are run on solar energy, according to the highest quality standards, where both the host communities and the displaced people get benefit. The picture shows the water tank of the project that is implemented in Kohlan area (the capacity of the water tank is 60 cubic meters, and 18 meters high), and its solar system (operating with a capacity of 33.6 kilowatts). This project was within the project “Comprehensive WASH Response in Al-Meghlaf District of Al-Hodeidah Governorate”, funded by the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). #AGF

#YHF