Continuing to improve access to essential water and sanitation services in Yemen

The World Bank’s International Development Association approved an additional $150 million grant to support the second phase of the Yemen Emergency Human Capital Project.

The project is implemented by UNICEF, the World Health Organization and UNOPS, in collaboration with local stakeholders.

With $30 million from the overall funding, UNOPS will provide vital water and sanitation services to 1.3 million Yemenis. Following 7 years of armed conflict, around 17 million people currently lack access to safe water and sanitation across the country.

Increasing access to quality water supply and functional sanitation systems is critical to improving the lives of Yemeni people across the country.

Muhammad Usman Akram - Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman

“Thanks to the World Bank's sustained support to Yemen and its confidence in UNOPS, the additional financing to this project will contribute to the collective efforts of UN partners to prevent, control and respond to key health challenges including outbreaks of communicable diseases," added Mr. Akram.

Over the next two years, UNOPS will rehabilitate water and sanitation networks, waste water pump stations and water wellfields. UNOPS will also help secure water and sanitation facilities with sustainable energy sources by installing photovoltaic solar power units. Equipment and supplies will also be provided to three laboratories to enhance the monitoring of quality drinking water.

“The project will strengthen access to critical health, nutrition, water and sanitation services for millions of vulnerable Yemenis,” said Tania Meyer, World Bank Country Manager for Yemen.

“It is a key feature of the World Bank’s strategy to continuously invest in Yemen’s human capital during the conflict and safeguard the future of coming generations,” she added.

The new funding builds on activities supported by the Yemen Emergency Human Capital project, a $150 million project which began in 2021.