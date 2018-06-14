Containing disease outbreaks in Yemen

13 June 2018 – In the midst of war and faced with a collapsing health system, WHO, national health authorities, and local and international partners, have scaled-up their operations in Yemen through the establishment of rapid response teams (RRTs) to fight against disease outbreaks. These teams are critical; investigating outbreaks and ensuring that prevention and control measures are rapidly executed to contain any infectious disease threat.

As Yemen faces what is now known as the world’s largest cholera outbreak, these dedicated RRTs ensure that laser-focus on early detection, or the early identification of suspected cholera cases, and the investigation of the source are top priorities.

“These are difficult times and these dedicated health aid workers are making sure that vulnerable communities are provided with the assistance and protection they need against these highly pathogenic diseases,” says Dr Nevio Zagaria, Representative of WHO in Yemen. WHO supports 331 RRT teams, consisting of 1695 health workers in 331 out of the 333 districts throughout the country.