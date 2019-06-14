14 Jun 2019

Constraints and Complexities of Information and Analysis in Humanitarian Emergencies: Evidence from Yemen

Report
from Tufts University
Published on 31 May 2019
Download PDF (1.89 MB)Full Report
Download PDF (469.08 KB)Briefing Paper

Since 2014, Yemen has been engaged in a civil war between the Houthi group and supporters of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. By the end of 2018, the UN estimated that 15.9 million people—more than half the population—were facing severe acute food insecurity and in need of immediate food assistance.

Since 2011, famine analysis in Yemen has been conducted nearly exclusively through the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC). The IPC is managed primarily by a technical working group with the support of the Food Security and Nutrition Clusters. The clusters are comprised of international and national partners as well as relevant line ministries. Yemeni authorities are closely involved in the process.

This report analyses the strengths and weaknesses of this system and offers key lessons learned and recommendations for way to improve data collection and analysis.

Read the briefing paper here.

This report was jointly written by researchers from the Feinstein International Center and the Centre for Humanitarian Change in Nairobi. It was made possible by the generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents are the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

