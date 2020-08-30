A Congenitally Paralyzed Living in an IDP Hosting Site: Success Story

Ahmed Al-Ghanemi, a 41-year-old who is a jobless congenitally paralyzed and IDP man with his wife and four children used to suffer a lot in his life since he lacked privacy in his cramped camp at an IDP hosting site in Al Maton District, Al Jawf Gov.

“ I am paralyzed and cannot walk properly, if I want to buy groceries for my family, I go to the market in the early morning 6:00 a.m and come back at 7:00a.m; however, the market is 15 minutes away for a normal person to reach by walking”, Ahmed said. Moreover, he lived in a cramped camp with only one room with his family without blankets. That camp was not convenient enough to protect him and his family from the strong wind and very cold and hot weather. In cold weather, it was too difficult for his children to sleep well. They were crying all night. Miraculously, BFD staff reached to Ahmed’s hosting site for IDPs and started taking the necessary procedures to help him and his family by enhancing his camp and providing him with a transitional shelter.

Ahmed’s life and the camp have completely changed after the intervention of Building Foundation for Development (BFD), which is funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). “I feel like I am living in a house with four rooms after BFD enhanced my camp and gave us a transitional shelter, and I am pleased that BFD has changed our life to the best; thank you BFD”, Ahmed said.