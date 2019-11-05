Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Yemen Programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The Yemen CSSF programme supports the UK’s priorities and objectives for the country including: supporting the peace process, including exploring creative approaches; making a greater bilateral contribution to stabilisation; and building on UK influence in the region to support the end of the conflict and alleviating the humanitarian situation.

The activities in this programme will support the UN to deliver a durable and sustainable Track I peace process and create a more inclusive political dialogue with Track II, III and marginalised groups including women. They will also contribute to local stabilisation through supporting conflict mitigation and prevention, improving Maritime Security to sustain humanitarian access and legitimate trade into key ports, as well as service delivery and improved governance.