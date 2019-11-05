05 Nov 2019

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Yemen Programme

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (116.22 KB)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The Yemen CSSF programme supports the UK’s priorities and objectives for the country including: supporting the peace process, including exploring creative approaches; making a greater bilateral contribution to stabilisation; and building on UK influence in the region to support the end of the conflict and alleviating the humanitarian situation.

The activities in this programme will support the UN to deliver a durable and sustainable Track I peace process and create a more inclusive political dialogue with Track II, III and marginalised groups including women. They will also contribute to local stabilisation through supporting conflict mitigation and prevention, improving Maritime Security to sustain humanitarian access and legitimate trade into key ports, as well as service delivery and improved governance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.