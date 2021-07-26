Conflict escalation in Marib and potential humanitarian and economic impacts: Scenario

How might conflict developments in Marib affect displacement and the economy in Yemen?

The battle of Marib could potentially tip the balance between the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) and the Houthis. Marib is a key source of economic income thanks to its natural resources.

This report focuses on the (unlikely but possible) scenario in which the Houthis take full control of Marib city and governorate. It includes displacement estimates related to increased conflict in Marib and the impact on the economy of the IRG.

Key takeaways: