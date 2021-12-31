Conclusion of mobile clinic project for primary health care for IDPs in Lahj Governorate

HUMAN ACCESS in Lahj Governorate, in partnership with the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY), Yemen office, and the supervision of the Public Health and Population office in the governorate, concluded the mobile clinic project designed for providing primary health care services for the displaced in the camps of Al-Shawkani, Al-Mishqafa, Al-Baitarah, Al-Jarad, Utaira, and Al-Anad.

A specialized medical team, consisting of a consultant doctor and two female doctors, in addition to a number of technical staff, participated in providing the clinic services such as: diagnosis, treating cases of pediatric patients, internal diseases, obstetrics and gynecology, in addition to conducting laboratory analyzes, dispensing free medicines, and providing counseling services and health education, benefiting 1851 patients.

The project resulted in alleviating the pain of the displaced and providing free health services.