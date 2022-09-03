Concluding Surgery Camp for ocular patients by targeting more than 80 patients [EN/AR]

The Surgery Camp for Ocular Patients, established by HUMAN ACCESS and funded by Sadaka Organization, was concluded in Taiz Governorate by targeting more than 80 patients over two weeks, in partnership with Al-Ta’awun Hospital.

This Surgery Camp for Ocular Patients was held in coordination with the Public Health and Population Office in Taiz governorate. During the Camp period, examinations were conducted, and surgeries were performed on patients to remove cataracts.

During his visit to the Camp, Mr. Rajeh Al-Maliki, Director General of the Health Office in Taiz, commended the efforts of SadaKa and HUMAN ACCESS organizations in alleviating the suffering of eye patients, hoping for maintaining such specialized surgery camps to cover as many as possible cases.