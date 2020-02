When air strikes targeted Haradh city, a pregnant Eaman* (30) moved with her two children back to Hodeidah city, where she had grown up.

That was almost five years ago. Eaman had moved to Haradh, in Hajjah Governorate, when she married her husband, Ahmed, * who owned a supermarket. They led a comfortable life in the early years of their marriage, until the conflict and the air strikes began.

