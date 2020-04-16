Communicable Disease Vulnerability Score District Profile - Yemen IDP Hosting Sites: District: Qa’atabah Governorate: Al Dhale’e (April 2020)

To inform prioritization of preparedness and response in Yemen in terms of communicable diseases including COVID-19, this profile summarizes key risk indicators per district in Yemen as a result of the existence of IDP sites/camps.

Since many of these sites lack essential services and are home to large numbers of vulnerable people, communicable diseases are a recurring threat. This profile is an overview of Qa’atabah district.

Indicators were weighted to determine a district-level Communicable Disease Vulnerability Score for IDP populations living in sites. The Score has been designed in collaboration with the CCCM Cluster and with expert input from the Health and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Clusters.* All information is for humanitarian use only