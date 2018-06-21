Coming together for Yemen: The impact of humanitarian aid
A three-year conflict sparked a humanitarian crisis of catastrophic proportions. Over 7 million people are reached every month with much-needed humanitarian aid.
The conflict created a severe health crisis that particularly affected children. So far this year, the UN and partners have reached 2.3 million people in desperate need of health services.
Read more on United Nations OCHA.
