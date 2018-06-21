21 Jun 2018

Coming together for Yemen: The impact of humanitarian aid

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Jun 2018

A three-year conflict sparked a humanitarian crisis of catastrophic proportions. Over 7 million people are reached every month with much-needed humanitarian aid.

The conflict created a severe health crisis that particularly affected children. So far this year, the UN and partners have reached 2.3 million people in desperate need of health services.

