Clean-up Campaign: Al-Noor Area, Rada’a District, Al-Baidha Governorate

Neighborhood Cleaning Campaign

Project: Communication for Cholera Prevention and Control

Donor: UNICEF

Sector: Communications for Development

C4D/Crossing Sectors: WASH, Health

Target Area: Rada’a District, Al-Baidha Governorate

Community Volunteers (CVs) and Youth were trained on key disease-preventing practices and community engagement techniques to conduct awareness raising sessions and encourage community members to adopt preventative practices against Cholera and Acute Watery Diarrhea. Their awareness raising activities continue effortlessly to conduct awareness raising and encourage community members to adopt preventative practices against Cholera.

Situation: Salam Al-Safia area, Al-Noor neighborhood where accumulation of waste along roads and public areas.

The situation in Al-Noor neighborhood is not very different from that in neighborhoods around Rada’a District.

Accumulation of garbage in places not intended for garbage disposal is a main source to environmental pollution and crises, abundance of flies and stray dogs resulting in the spread of all kind of illnesses and disease. In this particular case, the accumulated waste surrounds Al-Nahdha School putting children and students at risk of diseases and infections.

According to Mr. Mahmood Al-Nusairi, RRD’s CV, “Great satisfaction and a sense of relief has been created for members of the community as a result of the cleanup activity”.

Getting rid of disease repositories in the city particularly around schools, along with raising awareness on cholera and disease prevention have been the project’s greatest achievements.