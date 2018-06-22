Civilian Impact Monitoring Report - June 2018

Key Trends

Armed violence is generating high civilian impact, including casualties

During the six-month period, a total of 844 incidents of armed violence with civilian impact were recorded in the five target governorates. These generated 1,828 civilian casualties, 26% of which were women and children. Furthermore, 85% of the incidents involved psychosocial trauma implications for the people affected.

The number of injured civilians increased despite an overall fall in incidents

The impact over time has not been static, but has been gradually decreasing from each two-month period to the next. However, the decline in fatalities was almost three times the decrease in incidents, meaning that the deadliness of incidents was at the highest during December and January. The number of injured civilians did not see a corresponding drop. To the contrary, the number of injured civilians was higher in the April-May period than any of the other periods, despite the overall decline in incidents.

Women and children were frequently killed or injured in armed violence

During the period, the child and female casualties increased gradually, making up larger percentages of the civilians killed and injured during February-May than during the December-January period. Women and children are also making up the overwhelming majority of vulnerable groups impacted, by armed violence with 504 incidents impacting women and children, 60 incidents impacting only children, and 37 incidents impacting women alone. In addition, 6 incidents impacted on existing IDPs, including women and children. In total, 72% of the recorded incidents impacted on vulnerable groups. 2,308 civilian structures were damaged during the six months; civilian houses made up more than half A total of 2,308 civilian structures were damaged during the reporting period, almost triple the number of incidents, illustrating the far-reaching damage caused to civilian structures by armed violence. Houses were the most frequently impacted structures, with 856 houses damaged by armed violence during the period. In addition, 551 households comprising both houses and farms/livestock were also damaged (in some rural areas farms and houses are co-located), bringing the total number of houses damaged up to 1,407.

Infrastructure, vehicles, water facilities, education centres and healthcare facilities continue to be impacted

Civilian infrastructure was also frequently impacted (98 structures), including main roads, bridges, telecommunication infrastructure, governmental compounds, ports, and airports. Civilian vehicles were also often impacted by armed violence during movements (62 vehicles). Other structures used by civilians were also damaged, including food and water infrastructure (18), education centres(18), healthcare facilities (9), aid (5), protected sites (15), and prisons (1). Finally, 61 local businesses were damaged by armed violence and 17 markets, each involving multiple local businesses.