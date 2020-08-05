Civilian Impact Monitoring Project: Thematic Report: The Impact of Armed Violence on Civilian Dwellings in Yemen, July 2020

As hostilities persist across Yemen, the civilian population continues to be impacted by armed violence. This report presents and analyses trends regarding the impact on civilians when armed violence impacts their houses, as civilian residential areas continue to come under fire across the country, particularly from airstrikes and shelling. The report also explores the specific vulnerabilities of women, children and IDP sites, covering trends and case studies from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2020.

The continued impact of armed violence on civilian houses in Yemen

During the first half of 2020, 547 incidents of armed violence directly impacted a cumulative total of 2,490 civilian houses. Despite the ongoing ceasefire in Hudaydah, efforts to sustain partial ceasefires in both the north and south of the country, and the UN Secretary General's appeal for a country-wide ceasefire in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is just 2% fewer than during the previous six months: from July to December 2019, 2,530 civilian houses were impacted by armed violence in Yemen. An average of 92 incidents have impacted directly on civilian houses on a monthly basis in 2020, down 13% from 106 in 2019. However, since November 2019, the number of incidents of armed violence impacting on civilian houses has been gradually increasing.