Civilian Impact Monitoring Project: Quarterly Report - Q2:April - June 2020

This is the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project quarterly report, providing an overview of all incidents of armed violence reported in April, May and June 2020 across the country that had a direct civilian impact. The report covers civilian casualties, incident distribution, type of armed violence and impact upon civilian infrastructure, as well as providing key analytical takeaways from the quarter.

ANALYTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

More incidents of armed violence impacted civilians in Q2 2020 than in Q1 2020 Despite efforts to mediate a cease in hostilities in various parts of the country, the number of incidents of armed violence reported to have directly impacted on civilians saw a slight increase in Q2 2020, up 3% from 456 in Q1 to 472. From 9 April, coinciding with Ramadan, a unilateral ceasefire was announced in the north of the country, in a bid to rein in hostilities and refocus efforts on combatting the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Although the ceasefire saw several extensions, a deescalation on the ground failed to materialise. Under the Hudaydah Agreement, the frontlines on the west coast remain fixed in place, yet still active, with daily reports of direct and indirect fire. The northern border with Saudi Arabia also remains turbulent, particularly in Sa’dah’s border districts, where an almost daily volley of hostilities across the border has continued. Meanwhile efforts to curtail tensions in the south of the country also appear to have been largely unsuccessful. As hostilities persisted across the country, an average of 157 civilian impact incidents were reported on a monthly basis in Yemen, up from 152 during Q1.

The number of airstrikes to have impacted on civilians increased, despite the unilateral Ramadan ceasefire Despite the Ramadan ceasefire, airstrikes persisted across northern parts of Yemen, prompting an uptick in the number of airstrikes reported to have directly impacted on civilians during Q2, largely responsible for the increase in total country-wide civilian impact incident rates. The number of airstrike incidents reported to have impacted directly on civilians in Yemen in Q2 doubled from Q1, rising from 44 to 88 incidents, 68% (60) of which hit civilian houses. Through each month in Q2, the number of airstrike incidents increased, from 24, to 31, to 33 in April, May and June respectively, resulting in a growing impact on civilians. By contrast, the number of shelling incidents reported to have directly impacted on civilians dropped by 8% from Q1; from 281 to 258.

More civilian houses were impacted by armed violence in Q2 than in Q1, the majority on account of shelling The total number of incidents of armed violence reported to have impacted on civilian houses rose 17%, from 252 in Q1 to 295 in Q2. Despite an overall drop in shelling incidents, 220 (75%) of incidents to have impacted on civilian houses were on account of shelling, while 60 (20%) were account of airstrikes. As the number of incidents to impact on civilian houses increases, so too do numbers of households assessed to have been directly displaced: 1,369 houses were directly impacted by armed violence during Q2, up from 1,121 in Q1, potentially displacing as many households. 1,049 (77%) of these houses were impacted by shellfire, up from 1,005 in Q1. More houses were impacted by shelling than by any other type of armed violence combined in Q2. Furthermore, exposure to armed violence in the domestic space is likely to exacerbate psychosocial trauma, while also putting women and children at increasing risk. However, despite the increase in civilian houses impacted by armed violence, the number of resultant civilian casualties remained similar to the first quarter of the year , with another 115 reported, down just 7 from the 122 reported during the previous quarter.