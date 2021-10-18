Civil Society Organizations in Yemen for making actual and sustainable peace [EN/AR]

Mr. Hans Grundberg

United Nations Secretary-General Special Envoy for Yemen

We, the undersigned civil society organizations in Yemen, work every day under intolerable conditions to improve the living conditions of millions of Yemenis. We represent the voices on the ground and our work across the country in the areas of emergency humanitarian response, local development, peace-building, youth and women's empowerment, and representing the interests of the poor, marginalized and vulnerable.

CSOs appreciate your efforts to move forward towards a political solution, a just and sustainable peace, and to address the troubling economic and humanitarian conditions at the same time express our regret that the international efforts to end the war in Yemen have been limited to the conflict parties, that have been overtaken by events and have proven to have failed during the past seven years of war; We, therefore, appeal the inclusion of civil society organizations in the UN-led efforts to build peace in Yemen. Without doing so, the prospects for the eventual success of any agreement will be significantly reduced.

Why is that important? Local organizations have become a real weight, an effective and influential presence on the ground, and have close relationships with local communities across Yemen, which have stood with them throughout the war years, providing them with their basic living requirements, restored many of the services destroyed by the warring parties, defended peace and stability and achieved Concrete successes in maintaining community cohesion, resolving local conflicts, delivering relief aid and reopening roads. Therefore, leaving them outside the negotiations severely reduces the prospects for achieving peace in the long term, even if the warring parties agree to a cease-fire.

What should be done? Ether the warring parties reach an agreement on a ceasefire or not. UN peacemaking efforts need to involve civil society, youth, and women's organizations that are deeply involved in peace-building at the local level. The United Nations can achieve more inclusive and effective participation by:

Impose quotas for local civil society organizations, youth, and women in the first peace track, direct and indirect political negotiations, and in all stages of the peace process before, during, and after the signature of the agreements.

-Involve civil society organizations in your advisory team, create a media platform for their voices, and coordinate between organizations' chairmen and international actors involved in peace efforts.

-Establish an operation room to support local civil society organizations in Yemen as a communication platform with the Special Envoy Office, United Nations agencies, and international organizations. Organize community dialogues and public action to link the work of the second and third tracks with the first track.

-Create pressure to remove obstacles to humanitarian and relief action and support the local organization's efforts to localize humanitarian action in Yemen.

Institutionalize the communication and participation framework between civil society in Yemen and the envoy’s office in a way that enhances transparency and trust and contributes to the success of efforts to stop the war and build peace.

Include civil society organizations in Yemen demands in the UN envoy's periodic briefings submitted to the Security Council.

Identify the CSOs' priorities and vision of local issues and the peace process.

-Support local organizations' initiatives and activities to spread the coexistence values and peace culture.

Mr. Hans Grundberg:

The active participation of civil society organizations is essential for the peace process's success. Civil society organizations can make valuable contributions to negotiations, including technical expertise, knowledge of hard-to-reach areas, and the local communities' and marginalized groups' perspectives whose voices are often not heard in negotiations.

For this, we look forward to meeting you to listen to us and to agree on an action and cooperation mechanism to build lasting peace in Yemen. We do not only talk about issues but always provide solutions.

Civil Society Organizations